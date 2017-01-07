First, it would appear that University of North Dakota All-American forward Brock Boeser’s surgically repaired right wrist has healed nicely. Also, Boeser didn’t appear to be all that rusty, he opened the scoring at the 3:30 mark of the first period. Boeser followed up that goal up with another at the 14:22 mark of the first period.

After missing six games, Boeser chipped in two goals and is closing in on the 20 point threshold. When Boeser is in the lineup, UND is 8-4-2. When he’s sitting in the stands, UND is 3-2-1.

Balanced scoring

UND would score five in the first period, two in the second period and two in the third period to beat back Nebraska-Omaha 9-1. Only one skater in last night’s game failed to record a point, sophomore defenseman Hayden Shaw.

After playing in the World Junior Championship final, freshman forward Tyson Jost slept a grand total of 30 minutes. He also faced some adversity getting from Montreal to Omaha. No sleep aside, Jost was able to chip in (1g1a—2pts).

Coach Blais Unhappy

With the 9-1 loss, Mavericks head coach Dean Blais suffered his worst loss in 18 years of coaching. After the game, Blais was less than happy.

“There wasn’t one thing tonight, other than Ortega scoring the one goal, that I thought was good,” coach Blais said. “We weren’t good defensively. We weren’t good offensively. We didn’t check very well, took undisciplined penalties — about everything you can say. When they scored right away, we just kind of fell apart. North Dakota was obviously on their game tonight.”

Stats of Interest

A couple of things that stuck out for me from last night’s game Senior captain, defenseman Gage Ausmus found the back of the twine for the first time since March 28, 2014. For those keeping track at home, that’s 91 games since Ausmus scored his last goal.

Sophomore forward Shane Gersich has scored a goal in four straight games. He’s also on a five-game point streak (4g-1a—5pts). Gersich leads the team with (15g-11a—26pts).

Freshman forward Ludvig Hoff has shown flashes of greatness this season. In 18 games, Hoff has had two multiple-point games. In those two multiple-point games he’s (0g-5a—5pts).

Coach Berry talks about building as a team as the season progresses. Since November 18, 2016, Cam Johnson has been building and is ( 6-2-1, 1.55 GAA, .941 save percentage). For the season, he’s ( 11-6-1, 2.04 GAA, .917 save percentage). Johnson’s 2.04 GAA leads the NCHC. In the last four games, Johnson has given up six goals (1.5 goals per game). Johnson is closing in on the all-time record of 56 consecutive starts in a row. Johnson is now five starts shy of the record.

In the last four games against the Mavericks, UND is 4-0-0, and has outscored the Mavericks 22-5. UND leads the all-time series against the Mavericks 13-7-1.