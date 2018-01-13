Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
UND Hockey: A Look Back at Friday Night
Posted by on January 13, 2018
UND goalie Cam Johnson. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

There are a couple things that stuck out on Friday night.

Going into Friday night’s game, the University of North Dakota hockey team has looked a bit sluggish on Friday nights. UND’s record on Friday nights is 5-4-2 (.545). With the 5-1 win, make that 6-4-2 (.583).

The Fighting Hawks are much better on Saturday night going 6-2-3 (.681). On Friday night, coach Berry’s team came in waves and played the perfect road game. The Fighting Hawks set the pace instead of chasing the game.

UND vs. BSU (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

It’s not early to start looking at the Pairwise Rankings. Currently, seven of eight NCHC teams are in the top-16 spots of the Pairwise rankings. If the playoffs started today, five NCHC teams would “probably” make the NCAA tourney. I am not sure how the committee would be able to avoid conference matchups. The Fighting Hawks are currently eighth.

We might be getting ahead of our skis right now. If there aren’t any surprises and Minnesota State could win the WCHA, there’s a chance there could be six NCHC teams in the NCAA playoffs. If someone other than Northeastern or Providence wins the Hockey East tournament, that’s when things start getting dicy.

Nick Jones and Joel Janatuinen crash the Beavers net. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Last week before Friday’s game, I was reading a fan message board and someone had posted a comment about Shane Gersich, Rhett Gardner and Austin Poganski being on the first line. Since last Friday’s game, that line has been on fire, they’ve scored six goals and 14 points.

Poganksi (4g-1a–5pts)

Gersich (1g-4a–5pts)

Gardner (1g-3a–4pts)

Jordan Kawaguchi and Nick Jones. (Photo Credit: Eric J. Burton)

Digging into the numbers, there are two other players that have caught fire.

Nick Jones (2g-3a–5pts)

Jordan Kawaguchi (0g-3a–3pts)

(Stats link)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s