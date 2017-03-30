(Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

In what could be classified as a bad day for the University of North Dakota, we finally have some good news. Junior All-American goalie Cam Johnson announced Wednesday evening that he’s returning for his senior season. Johnson took to Twitter and Instagram to announce his intentions.

Another year in the books. Learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about our group. Excited for my senior year and playing in front of the best fans in all of sports. Sour taste in my mouth, big things to come. Time to continue to decorate those rafters. #siouxforever

Proud of you Cam. You are 1st class. Let's make another Championship Journey your Senior year. #All In https://t.co/wHN0gb2ZyQ — Brad Berry (@BradBerry29) March 30, 2017

In three seasons of hockey at UND, Johnson is 44-17-5, 2.08 GAA and .916 save percentage. Johnson also has nine shutouts.