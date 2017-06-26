Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Goonsworld Blog
UND Hockey Goes Camping
Posted by on June 26, 2017

UND goalie Cam Johnson (Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

It’s summer and that time of the year again. There’re numerous University of North Dakota hockey players attending NHL development camps. Here are a few of the players that are attending development camps.

First, let’s go to South Florida, two of UND’s undrafted free agent players will be attending the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp.

Cam Johnson and Cole Smith get a chance to show off their skills at the Lightning development camp.

Let’s head north across the Canadian border. The undrafted Andrew Peski will join his teammate Christian Wolanin at the Senators development camp.

Off to the nation’s capital, where the Washington Capitals will be taking a look at junior forward Shane Gersich.

Former UND forward Mark MacMillan was not given a qualifying offer by the Montreal Canadiens. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

