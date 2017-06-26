UND goalie Cam Johnson (Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

It’s summer and that time of the year again. There’re numerous University of North Dakota hockey players attending NHL development camps. Here are a few of the players that are attending development camps.

First, let’s go to South Florida, two of UND’s undrafted free agent players will be attending the Tampa Bay Lightning development camp.

Cole Smith will attend camp with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a free agent. — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 26, 2017

Cam Johnson and Cole Smith get a chance to show off their skills at the Lightning development camp.

Cam Johnson will attend camp as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Lightning this summer. He's played in their building before. — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) June 26, 2017

Let’s head north across the Canadian border. The undrafted Andrew Peski will join his teammate Christian Wolanin at the Senators development camp.

UND's Andrew Peski and draftee Christian Wolanin will attend Senators Dev Camp. — Murray Pam (@Pammerhockey) June 26, 2017

#Sens invited 14 players for a look-see to Dev Camp including @umichhockey G Hayden Lavigne, UND F Andrew Peski, Michael Babcock 1/ — Murray Pam (@Pammerhockey) June 26, 2017

Off to the nation’s capital, where the Washington Capitals will be taking a look at junior forward Shane Gersich.

Former UND forward Mark MacMillan was not given a qualifying offer by the Montreal Canadiens. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.