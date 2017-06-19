Here we go, the National Hockey League has announced the Available and Protected Lists for the 30 NHL Clubs.

On Wednesday, the Las Vegas Golden Knights’ will select 30 players, one from each NHL Club. You can watch the expansion draft on NBCSN.

Below are the former University of North Dakota players that are on available and protected lists for the Expansion Draft. Here’s some background, Drew Stafford, Brad Malone, T.J. Oshie, and Chris Vandevelde are all UFA’s.

According to Rotoworld: Matt Greene (back) has been activated from injured reserve and it’s believed to be for the purpose of a buyout.

According to Cat Silverman of the Fan Rag, the Sharks are hoping that Vegas doesn’t draft former Fighting Sioux goalie Aaron Dell as one of their goaltenders.

For San Jose, that’s a worst-case scenario. The team is likely hoping that the league’s newest club will overlook the cost efficiency that their No. 2 would bring and favor a bit more experience to lead a cobbled-together lineup. If the Sharks do lose Dell, though, they’re in a major bind. At the moment, they have just three goaltenders under contract for the 2017-18 season.

For those that are wondering, former Fighting Sioux forward Rocco Grimaldi is a restricted free agent.

Finally, I am surprised that Brock Nelson wasn’t protected by the New York Islanders. Nelson had a career year in points scoring (20g-25a—45pts), he was also a plus-six. In 316 NHL games, Nelson has scored (80g-73a—153pts), he’s also a minus-13. Nelson is an RFA and has another year on his contract worth 3.5 million dollars with a cap hit of 2.5 million.

BOSTON BRUINS

Available

Drew Stafford (F)

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS

Protected

Jonathan Toews (F)

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Protected

Rocco Grimaldi (F)

LOS ANGELES KINGS

Available

Matt Greene (D)

Protected

Derek Forbort (D)

MINNESOTA WILD

Protected

Zach Parise (F)

NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Protected

Travis Zajac (F)

NEW YORK ISLANDERS

Available

Brock Nelson (F)

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Available

Chris VandeVelde (F)

SAN JOSE SHARKS

Available

Aaron Dell (G)

ST. LOUIS BLUES

Available

Brad Malone (F)

WASHINGTON CAPITALS

Available

T.J. Oshie (F)

Taylor Chorney (D)