On Thursday night, three teammates from UND’s 2016 Frozen Four team met in Vancouver and faced off against each other. Forward Nick Schmaltz with the Chicago Blackhawks. On the other side of the ice, defenseman Troy Stecher and forward Brock Boeser.

The three aforementioned former teammates had a hand in five of the game’s seven goals.

At the 11:22 mark of the first period, Schmaltz scored a nifty goal from Patrick Kane and Duncan Keith. That briefly tied the game for the Blackhawkis. That was Schmaltz’s seventh goal of the year. For those keeping track at home, that’s a career high in goals for Schmaltz. Unfortunately for Blackhawks, the Canucks led by Boeser, got the best of Jonathan Toews and Schmaltz.

The victors found the twine early and often. The leading rookie of the year candidate, Boeser had another multi-point game, he scored a goal and four points. Boeser now has scored (21g-17a—38pts) in 35 games. Boeser has been scoring goals at an incredible rate, he now has scored 25 goals in 44 games. During the 2017-18 season, Boeser now has eight multi-point games.

Canucks Defenseman Troy Stecher also added an assist on Vanek’s 12th goal of the season. Stecher now has two points in 24 games this season.

Boeser and his linemates had a hell of a game (Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek & Boeser) combined for 12 points in the 5-2 win against the Blackhawks. Here’s Boeser’s crescendo.

“It was a blast out there tonight,” Boeser said. “We had a lot of chances and we made the most of them. They’re both tremendous players and it’s easy to play with them.”

Check out Boeser’s behind the net, behind the back pass.