Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We’re just about halfway through the 2017-18 NHL season. Let’s catch up with a few former University of North Dakota hockey players and see how they’re doing. So far this season, 18 former UND players have played in the NHL. There are a few more that “should” make their season debut soon.

Brock Boeser – Forward, Vancouver Canucks

The NHL’s leading rookie scorer with (20g-14a—34pts), he’s also a minus-one. Six of his goals were scored on the power play. Boeser has scored four goals and five points in his last five games. Boeser has seven multi-point games. Boeser is the sixth rookie since 1991-92 to reach the 20-goal mark within his first 34 games of a season

The comeback continues. #Canucks down 2-1 after 40. Now please enjoy another edition of Boeser lights the lamp. pic.twitter.com/f2r0UnWGj8 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 24, 2017

Drake Caggiula – Forward, Edmonton Oilers

In 25 games with the Oilers, Caggiula has scored (5g-4a—9pts), he’s also a minus-seven. Caggiula has two multi-point games.

Caggiula has missed a few games this season due to injury (concussion, lower-body injury). After being a healthy scratch, he has scored a goal and two points in his last two games. On Wednesday night, Caggiula scored this amazing game-winning goal with 49.8 seconds remaining in the game.

Taylor Chorney – Defenseman, Washington Captials

Chorney has played in 21 games scoring (1g-2a—3pts), he is also a plus-eight. Recently, Chorney has been a frequent healthy scratch, and hadn’t played since 11-25-2017. Finally, after a month of being scratched he played on 12-22-2017 against the Arizona Coyotes.

Aaron Dell – Goaltender San Jose Sharks

Currently, Dell is the Sharks backup goalie and leads the NHL in save percentage with .935. In 13 games with the Sharks, he’s 7-3-1, 1.94 GAA and .935 save percentage. Paul Gackle of the Mercury News says that the Sharks should trade Dell because he’s a highly-sought commodity.

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, no goalie in the NHL has a better save percentage (.932) or goals-against average (1.98) than Aaron Dell

(min. 5 GP) #SJSharks — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) December 24, 2017

Derek Forbort – Defenseman, L.A. Kings

In 26 games with the Kings, Forbort has scored (0g-6a—6pts), he’s also a plus-seven.

Rocco Grimaldi – Forward, Colorado Avalanche

In six games with the Avalanche, Grimaldi has scored (1g-2a—3pts), he’s also even. Grimaldi last played with the Avalanche on December 5, 2017.

During the 2017-18 season, Grimaldi has played the majority of his games with the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL. In 21 games with the Rampage, he’s scored (10g-6a—16pts), he’s also a plus-five.

Tyson Jost – Forward, Colorado Avalanche

It’s been an up and down rookie season for the St. Albert, Alberta native. On October 11th, Jost was cross-checked into the end boards by Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid. On October 19th, Jost was injured again and missed 14 games due to a lower-body injury.

In 19 games with the Avalanche, Jost has scored (2g-3a–5pts), he’s also a minus-four.

Carl Soderberg slams home a rebound from a Tyson Jost shot on the PP against Schneider and the Devils https://t.co/byLwjJdoOE pic.twitter.com/1w7EGgCoKw — Ben Jones (@benjonesnow) October 7, 2017

Brad Malone – Forward, Edmonton Oilers

Malone has spent the majority of the 2017-18 season with the Bakersfield Condors of the AHL scoring (5g-7a—12pts), he’s also a minus-seven. Malone has been held scoreless in seven games with the Oilers. Malone last played for the Oilers on November 12, 2017.

Zane McIntyre – Goalie, Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins have called McIntyre up a few times, but he has yet to play in a game in the NHL this season. This season, McIntyre has spent his time with the Providence Bruins and he’s struggled a bit going 10-6-1, 2.97 GAA, .899 save percentage. Last season, McIntyre had the AHL’s top save percentage and was 21-6-1, 2.03 GAA and .930 save percentage.

Brock Nelson – Forward, New York Islanders

In 36 games with the Islanders, Nelson has scored (9g-3a—12pts), he’s also a minus-six. It’s been a tough season for Nelson, he’s been held scoreless in the last six games. I’ve been known to play in the daily fantasy hockey games, and one day, while I was selecting my lineup, this came up.

Brock Nelson isn’t a good fantasy Choice. Yet I selected him for today’s contest. pic.twitter.com/TsAqOcZSDh — Eric J. Burton TSD (@goon48) December 19, 2017

T.J. Oshie – Forward, Washington Capitals

In 31 games with the Capitals, Oshie has scored (11g-13a—24pts), he’s also even. Recently, Oshie returned to the ice after missing six games with an upper-body. On Friday night, Oshie scored his 11th goal of the season against the Arizona Coyotes.

TJ Oshie scores his 11th goal of the season after a stunning no-look pass by Jakub Vrana pic.twitter.com/ajysHaPOdQ — Ian Oland (@ianoland) December 23, 2017

Zach Parise – Forward, Minnesota Wild

Parise had back surgery in October and has yet to play a game this season. Parise is back skating with the Wild and should return soon.

Zach Parise was back on the ice for #MNWildafter back surgery and @KrissyWendell joined practice for Minn Wild Girls Hockey Weekend. @theothermegryan explains https://t.co/1Z90SY6bbC pic.twitter.com/tT7I7leGdA — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) December 15, 2017

Tucker Poolman – Defenseman, Winnipeg Jets

In 10 NHL games, Poolman has scored (1g-0a–1pt). On Saturday afternoon against the New York Islanders, Poolman scored his first-ever NHL goal. Poolman was inserted into the lineup after Dustin Byfuglien suffered a lower-body injury. With Byfuglien’s absence, Poolman has played in the last seven games for the Jets. Big Buff is listed as week-to-week, so Poolman should remain in the lineup for now.

Carter Rowney – Forward, Pittsburg Penguins

Rowney is fresh off winning a Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 23 games with the Penguins, Rowney has scored (2g-2a—4pts), he’s also a minus-seven. Rowney missed 14 games with a hand injury.

Jordan Schmaltz – Defenseman, St. Louis Blues

Schmaltz has spent a majority of the season in the AHL. In four games with the Blues, Schmaltz has yet to score a point. He’s also even. Due to injuries, Schmaltz has played in four of the last six games.

In 24 games with the San Antonio Rampage, Schmaltz has scored (5g-14a—19pts), he’s also a plus-10.

Nick Schmaltz – Forward, Chicago Blackhawks

In 31 games with the Blackhawks, Schmaltz has scored (6g-14a-20pts), he’s also a plus-nine. Schmaltz is a top-six forward in the Blackhawks lineup. Schmaltz missed four games with an upper-body injury.

Schmaltz with the dirty no look pass to Kane pic.twitter.com/Wi97sJgcD4 — Ozzie (@OzzieStern) December 15, 2017

Drew Stafford – Forward, New Jersey Devils

Stafford signed a one-year unrestricted free agent deal with the Devils during the offseason. In 30 games with the Devils, Stafford has scored (5g-3a—8pts), he’s also a minus-10. Stafford is currently suffering through a 16-game pointless streak. Stafford hasn’t recorded a point since November 12, 2017. Stafford was a scratch in the last night’s game against the Blackhawks.

Troy Stecher – Defenseman, Vancouver Canucks

After an amazing rookie season, Stecher has struggle in his sophomore season. Stecher missed 14 games with a knee injury. In 20 games with the Canucks, Stecher has scored (0g-1a—1pts), he’s also a minus-nine.

Jonathan Toews – Forward, Captain, Chicago Blackhawks

The 11-year Al-Star forward is third on the Blackhawks in points, scoring (9g-13a—22pts), he’s also a plus-six. The Blackhawks have started the season slowly, “I think that all different pieces of our game is coming together,” Toews said.

Jonathan Toews: "I think all the different pieces of our game are coming together a little bit more." #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/wrp7E4P8md — Eric Lear (@BHTVeric) December 18, 2017

Travis Zajac – Forward, New Jersey Devils

Per RotoWorld — Zajac underwent pectoral surgery back in August. Originally he wasn’t supposed to play with the Devils until February. After missing the first 17 games of the season, and ahead of schedule, Zajac made his season debut on November 16, 2017, against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Since returning from injury, Zajac has struggled to score (2g-0a—2pts) in 17 games. He’s also an even plus/minus.