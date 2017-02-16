Here.We.Go.

All information comes from the Source.

Eventually this information will be backed-up (before the end of year = 2017) by other Local & National public sources.

You get it first.

For the first time since the creation of the Big Ten Hockey Conference, the Big Ten Athletic Directors (Hockey) with guidance from a Big Ten Associate Director, are targeting North Dakota to become an affliate member of the Big Ten Conference by adding the Fighting Hawks Men’s team to the Big Ten Hockey Conference.

Led by Minnesota and Wisconsin the pursuit to add North Dakota is now in full-swing. Numbers are being crunched. Numbers such as potential ticket buys North Dakota Fan base brings to road Hockey games. Numbers such as North Dakota viewership during past NBCSN televised games vs Notre Dame..etc. Numbers such as streaming numbers under future BTN2GO with North Dakota Hockey. Numbers such as potential North Dakota Hockey being featured on BTN…plus FOX affiliates in the future. Numbers such as what is happening with ticket/merchandise sales for the Minnesota/North Dakota Hockey game in Nevada in 2018. Numbers such as what does an add-on like North Dakota do for the ability for the Big Ten Hockey Conference to increase their Pairwise standings year in and year out.

Jim Delany is expecting and will get the numbers from this pursuit in very short time.

The number the Big Ten Hockey Conference does not want to sit on for very long is 7…as in 7 members. Odd number schools in a Hockey Conference brings on scheduling headaches. Big Ten wants to fill up the BTN and BTN2GO (and other FOX affiliates) with as much live sport content as possible. Truthis numbers for any one Hockey game is minimal…but the numbers for live sport content is always better..and can induce better AD buys than non livesport content. BTN has successfully bundled up 3rd Tier content and distributed on its network which has a 51/49 ownership between FOX and Big Ten Conference.

Minnesota and Wisconsin want to be paid back. They want to be paid back in full on having to leave the WCHA and to create the Big Ten Hockey Conference. Michigan for the first time since the creation of the Big Ten Hockey Conference is on board with going to the Big Ten Presidents with a presentation to include North Dakota as an affliate member along with Notre Dame (Hockey) and Johns Hopkins (Lacrosse)

What is next?

Uphill battle with all Big Ten Presidents to get an unanimous vote to include North Dakota into the Big Ten Hockey Conference. But Source believes it will happen.

North Dakota is not a Big Ten like-minded institution.

North Dakota, although they do have some research, is not a big research institution. The AAU non membership for North Dakota is not the issue. AAU is a private organization/membership. Big Ten Presidents will not be limited to potential full-time or affiliated memberships by a private organization. However, AAU membership is often a simple guide to valued list of Big and Small research insitutions. Delany has publically stated Big Ten will look at AAU schools first when it comes to expansion.,,but not only. Notre Dame is not AAU. But make no mistake about this process…North Dakota, even with Michigan on board, has an uphill battle to get a unanimous vote.

There are no current Big Ten members ready to invest in creating D1 Hockey programs.

Along with North Dakota number crunching, the 6 Athletic Directors are also creating presentations for Omaha Nebraska & Minnesota Duluth to become the 8th member.

There is no movement among the 6 Athletic Directors to pursue more than 1 additional school. This is strictly about getting to 8….not 10.

Also…this whole endeavor is about North Dakota. North Dakota is THE target. Having 2 back-up plans is about North Dakota possibility of pulling back if invited.

What is North Dakota’s interest in receiving invite to Big Ten Hockey Conference? Growing every day according to the perceptions of the Big Ten Athletic Directors (Hockey)

North Dakota was taken a back when NCHC pursued Arizona State. This is something North Dakota did not want (no matter what they said in public for unity sake) North Dakota has always feared NCHC would eventually become a more and more Western Conference. And NCHC trying to obtain a P5 school with no arena..with no local history of support for college hockey made North Dakota look back at the Big Ten in a whole different light than before. NCHC pulled back on their invite to Arizona State because there was a North Dakota brush fire in their midst…they needed to put the fire out. If North Dakota’s future is indeed going to be shared eventually with P5 Conference mates…they now believe it might as well be with the Big Ten for obvious reasons.