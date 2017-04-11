(Photo Credit: Russell Hons)

I looks like the early departures have finished, and the roster is being finalized. Moving forward, the University of North Dakota has picked their leadership group for the 2017-18 season. I think you’ll like the selections.

According to a release from the school, UND head coach Brad Berry announced on Tuesday morning that senior-to-be Austin Poganski has been selected as team captain of the men’s hockey program for the 2017-18 season. Additionally, forwards Rhett Gardner, Trevor Olson and Johnny Simonson have been named assistant captains. (UNDSports.com)

Let’s take a look at the guys that will wear a letter next season. In 40 games, Poganski scored (12g-13a—25pts), he was also a plus-six. In 38 games, Gardner scored (8g-13a—21pts), he was also a plus-two.

In 38 games, Olson has a career year, scoring (6g-10a—16pts), he was also minus-seven. Olson led the game in game-winning goals with four. In 39 games, Simonson scored (2g-6a—8pts), he was also minus-three.