In the third period of last night’s game, the action was fast and furious. At the 4:04 mark of the third period, Hawks defenseman Christian Wolanin gave the hometown team a brief lead, 4-3 UND. The Hawks lead would evaporate four minutes and 25 minutes later with a goal from Fredrik Olofsson. Tie game, once again.

After watching their favorite teams lose games at home, the Fighting Hawks gave the fans some to cheer about. UND’s top players took over the game. It was like they found another gear. At the 14:11 mark of the third period, Jost would score his second goal of the game to give UND a 5-4 lead. Before the crowd could sit down, Boeser scored his second goal of the game to give UND a 6-4 lead.

At some point, UND's top players like Gersich, Boeser and Jost could break out. No time like the present, right? — Eric J. Burton THW (@goon48) February 25, 2017

On Friday night, the Hawks got a must-needed boost from their top players. The top line had an impressive showing, Jost scored two goals and three points. Boeser broke a nine-game goalless streak scoring two goals and two points. After going six games without scoring a point, Boeser has now scored six points in the last four games.

Stats of Interest

In 32 games this season, UND has scored 111 goals. In 3 games against the UNO Mavericks, UND has scored 22 goals. Almost 20 percent of UND goals have come against the Mavericks.

Last night, UND head coach Brad Berry recorded his 50th win in his 76th game. All-time, Berry is 50-19-7 (.703)