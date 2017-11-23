This past week, Dave Berger tweeted this.

Here's my all-2000s @UNDmhockey starting lineup:

***

F T.J. Oshie, Zach Parise, and Jonathan Toews

D Taylor Chorney and Chay Genoway

G Jean-Phillippe Lamoureux

***

Honorable mention to F Ryan Duncan, D Travis Roche, and G Jordan Parise. — Dave Berger (@DBergerHockey) November 20, 2017

And after putting some thought into it, this is what I’ve come up with. I agree with Dave on the first line forwards.

I decided to go two-deep.

Forwards: T.J. Oshie — Zach Parise — Jonathan Toews

Forwards: Brock Boeser — Drake Caggiula — Drew Stafford

Defense: Matt Green — Tucker Poolman

Defense: Travis Roach — Mike Commodore

Goalie: Karl Goehring

Goalie: Jordan Parise

Throwing some random thoughts out. Mike Commodore’s college hockey career ended in 2000, so that qualifies him for the All-2000 team. I would say that the three of the top four d-men would be self-explanatory. I think that Poolman was so dominant during the 2015-16 season.