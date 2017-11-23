Quantcast
What’s Your All-2000s UND Hockey Team?
Posted by on November 23, 2017

This past week, Dave Berger tweeted this.

And after putting some thought into it, this is what I’ve come up with. I agree with Dave on the first line forwards.

I decided to go two-deep.

Forwards: T.J. Oshie — Zach Parise — Jonathan Toews

Forwards: Brock Boeser — Drake Caggiula — Drew Stafford

Defense: Matt Green — Tucker Poolman

Defense: Travis Roach — Mike Commodore

Goalie: Karl Goehring

Goalie: Jordan Parise

Throwing some random thoughts out. Mike Commodore’s college hockey career ended in 2000, so that qualifies him for the All-2000 team. I would say that the three of the top four d-men would be self-explanatory. I think that Poolman was so dominant during the 2015-16 season.

