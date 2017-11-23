Posted byon
This past week, Dave Berger tweeted this.
And after putting some thought into it, this is what I’ve come up with. I agree with Dave on the first line forwards.
I decided to go two-deep.
Forwards: T.J. Oshie — Zach Parise — Jonathan Toews
Forwards: Brock Boeser — Drake Caggiula — Drew Stafford
Defense: Matt Green — Tucker Poolman
Defense: Travis Roach — Mike Commodore
Goalie: Karl Goehring
Goalie: Jordan Parise
Throwing some random thoughts out. Mike Commodore’s college hockey career ended in 2000, so that qualifies him for the All-2000 team. I would say that the three of the top four d-men would be self-explanatory. I think that Poolman was so dominant during the 2015-16 season.