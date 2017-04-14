Last night, while scanning Twitter, I came across this news nugget. Apparently, University of Denver head coach Jim Montgomery is a candidate for the vacant head coaching job in south Florida. Of course, true to form, Denver fans want nothing to do with this rumor. Why would they? Montgomery just led the Pioneers to their eighth NCAA title, his stock could ‘t be higher.

@goon48 From this side of things, I don't see him going to Florida. Panthers' interest doesn't matter tbh — LetsGoDU (@LetsGoDU) April 14, 2017

From the (sun-sentinel.com)

The Panthers will interview Jim Montgomery, fresh off leading the University of Denver Pioneers to the Frozen Four NCAA Div. I championship with Panthers prospects center Henrik Borgstrom and goalie Evan Cowley, as well as Hobey Baker winner defenseman Will Butcher.

Montgomery, 47, also won two USHL championships as head coach of the Dubuque Fighting Saints where he coached Flames All-Star left wing Johnny Gaudreau, Sabres forward Zemgus Girgensons, as well as defenseman Nick Luukko, a Flyers prospect, and son of Panthers executive chairman Peter Luukko.

And from the Miami Herald:

Florida is thought to have serious interest in University of Denver coach Jim Montgomery, a former NHL player whose Pioneers won the NCAA national title this past weekend in Chicago. Tallon, coincidence or not, was there for the Frozen Four.

First, you can probably take Johns Stevens off of this list, the L.A. Kings are looking at him as the next head coach of the Kings.

My question, why not Monty? In four season with the Pioneers, Montgomery has a 102-47-18 (.665) record. He fits the Panthers job description for the kind of head coach they’re looking for. Montgomery is great with young players and he gets them to buy into his systems. The Pioneers have improved each year he was their coach.

“We’re looking for a creative guy, a contemporary guy that is a good communicator, a good teacher … that can handle the younger player today and that can understand that they still have to be coached and mentored and taught and yet still have that passion to win,’’ Tallon told the media on Monday.