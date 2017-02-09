On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Wild and the Chicago Blackhawks locked horns in an important division matchup. On display were three former UND players Zach Parise, Nick Schmaltz and Jonathan Toews.

At the 7:15 mark of the second period, Parise scored a rebound goal off Corey Crawford’s goalie pad. Tie game, right? Not so fast, after further review, it appeared that Parise was offside at the blueline.

After a very lengthy review, the refs ruled that there wasn’t conclusive evidence that the goal was offside. Good goal was the call. For those keeping track at home, that’s 11th goal of the season for Parise. In the grand scheme of things, none of this mattered, the Wild would lose to the Hawks in overtime with a goal from former Fighting Sioux forward Jonathan Toews.

Parise has four points in the last six games.