In the week leading up to their matchup against Dallas, it was very easy to have mixed feeling about the outcome of the game.

For one, I thought Green Bay’s injuries would finally catch up to them. This is a team that was going to play without their No. 1 WR in Jordy Nelson, and running backs Eddie Lacy and James Starks. At some point you figured, the injuries are too much. The Packers were headed to Dallas who was the top seed in the NFC, with extra rest because of a bye week, and an extra week to study the Packers, who they beat earlier this season.

On my second thought, I could only think of two words…AARON RODGERS. I kept telling friends and family that I really thought Green Bay was going to knock off the Cowboys because of Rodgers.

A quarterback can have that much pull on a team, I mean, look at Tom Brady and what he did in his first four seasons as a starting quarterback playing with receivers and tight ends that a lot of football fans might not remember.

That’s Rodgers right now. No Nelson? That’s ok, because a suddenly rejuvenated Randall Cobb, an emerging star in Davante Adams, and a kid named Geronimo (Allison) will step up. No Lacy or Starks? That’s ok, we’ll just move Ty Montgomery from receiver to running back.

And with a makeshift offense, the Packer rolled to an early lead, including an impressive and really, a breathtaking opening drive that saw Rodgers with authority, just lead Green Bay downfield like 7-on-7 drills, and in the blink of an eye, it was 21-3 Packers.

And then that throw, oh that throw to Jared Cook- who was released by the LA Rams in February- a thing of beauty. Both tight ends, Cook and Richard Rodgers, caught touchdown passes.

The overall was this, Aaron Rodgers is awesome, and he’s on a mission. He’s taken his share of frustrating losses and bottled them up into this postseason with an impressive run that included a game winning drive with just 35 seconds left starting from his own 25-yard line.

It was awesome.