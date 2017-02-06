Tom Brady led an improbable comeback that will go down as the largest in Super Bowl history. Down 28-3 with roughly 18 minutes left in the game, Brady led the Patriots to 25 straight points, followed by a 75-yard overtime drive for his 5th Super Bowl trophy and 4th Super Bowl MVP.

It was a game for the ages and most likely cements Brady’s legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Along the way, Brady passed for 466-yards, two touchdowns, and tossed the game tying two-point conversion with under a minute left to play in regulation.