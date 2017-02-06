Quantcast
The Sports Daily > Guru QB
Brady wins 5th Super Bowl!
Posted by on February 6, 2017

Tom Brady led an improbable comeback that will go down as the largest in Super Bowl history. Down 28-3 with roughly 18 minutes left in the game, Brady led the Patriots to 25 straight points, followed by a 75-yard overtime drive for his 5th Super Bowl trophy and 4th Super Bowl MVP.

It was a game for the ages and most likely cements Brady’s legacy as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Along the way, Brady passed for 466-yards, two touchdowns, and tossed the game tying two-point conversion with under a minute left to play in regulation.

 