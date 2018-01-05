Last year’s Otto Award may have been the toughest to pick, with Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, and Tom Brady all having stellar seasons in their own way.

Ryan was named league MVP, Brees threw for over 5,200 yards, and Rodgers tossed 40 touchdown passes to lead the league, however, none did what Tom Brady did.

After serving a 4-game suspension for “Deflate-gate”, Brady came back and tore up the league, firing 28 touchdown passes with just two interceptions in 12 games played. Brady led the Patriots to an 11-1 record (14-2 total), a division title, and home field throughout the playoffs. His play earned him the 2016 Otto Award.

For the 2017 Otto Award, we again looked at quarterbacks with awesome resumes.

Case Keenum started the season as a backup, took over for an injured Sam Bradford, and led the Vikings to 12 wins, including 8 straight at one point to finish with a 13-3 record and a 2nd place finish in the NFC. Russell Wilson led the league in total touchdowns while almost singlehandedly giving Seattle a chance for the playoffs. Jared Goff, the former No. 1 pick in 2016, fired off 19-touchdown passes to just three interceptions following the Rams bye week, en route to their first division title since 2003. Tom Brady at just 40-years young, led the league in passing yards, finished second in completions, 3rd in touchdown passes, and had a QB rating of 102.8, good for a top five finish in the entire NFL. And oh yeah, Brady also led the Patriots to another division title and No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Despite all this awesomeness, there was one QB who stood above the rest, and was likely on his way to winning league MVP, that is, until a knee injury ended his season- Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.

In 13 games, Wentz tossed 33 touchdown passes to 7 interceptions with a QB rating over 100, while also being the central catalyst to the Eagles 11-2 record. Along the way, Wentz threw multiple TD passes in 10 of the 13 games played and led the entire NFL in touchdown passes until his week 13 injury against the Rams, a game in which he fired 4 touchdown passes on the road.

Wentz was awesome, and in an offense loaded with stars, Wentz stood above the rest. Philly was the best team in the NFL with Wentz under center and was on his way to league MVP, yet now, he’s not even in the conversation anymore, which is just wrong.

Carson Wentz was the best QB in the NFL this season, and he’s being rightfully honored here on GuruQB as the winner of the 2017 Otto Award.

Congrats to Carson Wentz and best wishes to getting healthy for the 2018 season!