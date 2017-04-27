This article is meant to be a fun piece, with crazy, but reasonable predictions about where each of the following quarterbacks in the 2017 draft class could end up.

We present draft scenarios and fantasy predictions (not fantasy football), but more “I would like to see this team draft this kid” mock ups.

We begin…

Mitch Trubisky….goes first to the Browns. Why? Cleveland isn’t very good when it comes to drafting, their track record since 2012 has been atrocious, and yet, they find themselves in a situation where they believe they’ve found their franchise quarterback, but don’t want to take him first overall because they lose out on the top rated player in the draft, Myles Garrett.

It’s almost a Catch-22 for the Browns. Take Garrett and hope someone doesn’t trade up to take Trubisky, or hope you can swing a deal to move ahead of a team like the Jets, who pick 6th overall, to take Trubisky.

It’s interesting, and it’s fun.

Deshaun Watson…goes to Arizona at 13. The Cardinals need to groom a quarterback now, especially after Carson Palmer decided against retiring earlier this offseason. Watson should be available at 13, which would give the Cardinals their future QB who can sit for a season under Palmer, and then inherit an offense that includes David Johnson at running back.

Patrick Mahomes III….goes to Houston at 25. The gun slinging quarterback who throws 68-yard bombs with little effort and played ball at Texas Tech, gets to stay home and play his pro career in Houston.

DeShone Kizer….goes to New Orleans at 32. The Steelers could be a solid option at 30, however I think the Steelers would rather address their defense right now. Besides, they have a solid backup in Landry Jones anyway.

Davis Webb….goes to the NY Giants at 55. Eli is 36, and at some point, the Giants are going to need to start building for the future. You add Beckham Jr. and Shepard with a young QB like Webb, and you have a solid foundation for the next 6-8 years in New York.

Brad Kaaya…..goes to Buffalo at 75. I see a Miami QB going to Buffalo, and I think of Jim Kelly. Kaaya will get picked up by some team on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, but my preference is Buffalo, who seemed to want to walk away from Tyrod Taylor this offseason, but didn’t.

Nathan Peterman…goes to the Redskins at 81. Imagine the buzz this would send to the NFL if the Redskins, in the midst of a contract dispute with Kirk Cousins, selected his heir apparent in the third round of this year’s draft. It sends a clear message to Cousins that A) if you don’t want to be here, that’s cool, we found our future QB anyway, and B), if Cousins signs long term, we can still develop Peterman and trade him away later on.

Joshua Dobbs…goes to San Diego at 151. Rivers will turn 36 this season, and thank the good lord that the Chargers, like the Giants, haven’t really had to worry about injuries to their starting quarterbacks from the 2004 Draft, however, they need to start thinking of the future here. Add Dobbs to sit behind Rivers for a couple of seasons, then pair him up with Melvin Gordon, Hunter Henry, and Keenan Allen, and the LA Chargers are in good shape.

Trevor Knight…goes to the 49ers at 219. In the 7th round, the 49ers pickup a QB who will always be remembered for torching Alabama in the Sugar Bowl. The kid from San Antonio, can play ball. At Oklahoma or Texas A&M, Knight put up solid numbers, and as a 7th round pick, it’s a low risk, high reward pick for the 49ers. Knight could excel in a Kyle Shanahan led offense.