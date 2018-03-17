On Saturday, the NFL had it’s biggest pre-draft trade when the Jets and Colts swapped 1st round picks, and then some.

The trade was:

Colts get: Jets 6th overall pick, both their second round picks this season, and a 2019 2nd-rounder Jets get: Colts 3rd overall pick

Seems like a bit much, but the Jets apparently have someone in mind enough that they were willing to part with three additional second day picks over the next two years. That pick, you’ve got to believe, is going to be one of the four top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.

The list includes: USC’s Sam Darnold, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, Wyoming QB Josh Allen, and UCLA’s Josh Rosen.

By moving up three spots, the Jets are guaranteed to land one of these four passers in April.

Rosen might be the best pure passer in this draft, but there’s something about Baker Mayfield in New York that has a certain ring to it.

Broadway Baker…I can see it now. Will that happen? That’s for another post. 🙂