At some point, the Washington Redskins are going to have to stop playing musical chairs with the career of their quarterback, Kirk Cousins.

Pay the man or let him go, that’s it!

A third round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Cousins became a full time starter in 2015 over his fellow draftee from 2012 and former No. 2 overall pick, Robert Griffin III. That season, he led the Redskins to a division title while throwing for over 4,000 yards, 29 touchdowns, and posting a QB rating of over 100.

Facing free agency, Cousins was franchised by Washington to the tune of $20 million just for the 2016 season.

Despite playing a good portion of the season without Deshaun Jackson, Cousins was able to set a career high in passing yards, tossing for almost 5,000 yards (4,917), however, the Redskins finished 3rd in the NFC East with 8 wins.

Now, we’re back to square one. Same story, different year. Cousins is looking at the possibility again of either getting tagged by the Redskins, signing a long-term deal, or becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Washington likes Kirk Cousins, and obviously wants to keep him, however they need to decide once and for all, whether he gets a long term deal or not. Another franchise tag is going to cost the Redskins roughly $24M, and that’s a lot of green! If they cannot sign him long term, they should just move on from him, enough with the tagging.

The Redskins can save the franchise tag money and go after another free agent quarterback that could actually save them about $10M, someone like Colin Kaepernick perhaps.

Or Jay Cutler. Or if you really want to stick it to your biggest rival, and really the whole NFC East…Tony Romo.

Point is, the Redskins need to either sign Kirk Cousins long-term, or move on.