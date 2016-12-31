I apologize to all my one or two readers out there for not being on task this year, a lot of stuff has come up and I’ve fallen behind.

Last year, I wrote a weekly blog on the Otto’s, an award given to the best QB for the week, as well as an end of season award. This year, we’ve been behind, so we’ll try and catch up now.

We’ve already covered the month of September here, and for now, we’re on to the list!

5. Matt Ryan, Falcons

Ryan is not only putting career highs in passing yards and touchdowns and career lows in INTs, but he also helped the Falcons clinch the division and in a position to possibly clinch the No. 2 overall seed in the NFC. Ryan has played with a makeshift receiving core that has battled injuries, and yet, he’s putting up MVP numbers.

4. Derek Carr, Raiders

Derek Carr and the Raiders were the “feel good” story of the 2016 NFL season, but a broken leg had ended the year for him. Prior to that, the Raiders are in position to clinch the AFC West and the No. 2 seed in the conference. During that span, Carr was on pace to set career highs in yards, touchdowns, and a career low in interceptions, while playing the last couple of games with a messed up finger, which has affected his overall play.

3. Dak Prescott, Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys may be the best team in the NFL, and the QB play of rookie Dak Prescott has a lot to do with it. Prescott, who earlier this season broke Tom Brady’s record for most passes thrown to start a career without throwing an interception, has just four thrown, which is insane for a rookie signal caller. He’s also tacked on six rushing scores to go with his 23 touchdown passes.

He won’t get NFL MVP, but he’s definitely in the running for Rookie of the Year.

2. Aaron Rodgers, Packers

At some point this season, the Packers looked like there in some real trouble. Their offense was in a funk, they were terribly beat up with injuries, and Rodgers seem to have no weapons on offense outside of Jordy Nelson, who missed all last season with a knee injury.

But that’s life in the NFL. A bad start early in the season doesn’t determine the way the year will turn out, and the Packers caught fire, big time. After a 4-6 record that included four straight losses, the Packers have five straight games, with Rodgers throwing 11 TDs and 0 INTs.

Green Bay is now in a spot to win the division after all the mess they’ve gone through, and Rodgers now leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 36. And oh yeah, the Packers are currently using a WR as their starting RB.

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

Tom Brady has thrown for 25 touchdown passes and just a pair of interceptions, not bad for a 39-year old QB in his 17th season in the NFL.

And oh yeah, he missed the first four games of the year because of the crap-fest known as deflate gate, which we’ve already made known how we felt about.

The Patriots are 13-2, tied with Dallas for the best record in football, and Brady might be playing at the highest level of his career than he’s ever played.

Gronkowski’s injury hurts, no question about it, but somehow the Patriots and Brady are able to live up to the “next man up” mantra, with players like rookie Malcom Mitchell having a bigger role in the game.

Brady isn’t just leading the Otto’s because of his numbers, but because of his play. Against a Baltimore team that usually gives him fits, Brady shredded the Ravens to the tune of 406 yards and three touchdowns.

That’s why Brady as of now, is in the lead for the Otto’s 2016.