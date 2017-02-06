How do you beat Tom Brady? You hit him, again and again and again. And you also throw off his rhythm, which is exactly what Atlanta has done so far in the first half of the Super Bowl.

Brady has already attempted 26 passes in the first half, completing 16 for 184 yards, but the two biggest surprises are that he has zero touchdown passes and a pick-six, and that he’s been off the entire game.

He missed Julian Edelman early in the game for what might have been a touchdown, instead underthrowing him for a 27-yard gain.

He’s also missed several other throws, as he’s starting to feel the pressure Atlanta is putting on him. They came out with an excellent game plan and they have executed it to perfection tonight.