It had been a classic argument that lasted a couple of years- Joe Montana or Tom Brady, Tom Brady or Joe Montana, who was the best quarterback to ever play?

On Sunday night, that argument was finally put to bed.

Tom Brady is officially, the best QB ever, and it’s as clear as day. What he did on Sunday night, was nothing short of incredible.

Brady has had his moments of legendary games that all football fans will remember, everything from his first Super Bowl win, to his 500 yard performance against Miami on a Monday Night, to his gutsy near comeback against Denver in last year’s Conference title game, Sunday added another to that list.

Trailing 28-3, Brady led a furious comeback that saw the Patriots score 25 points in the final 18 minutes of the game, including converting a 4th down, two 2-point conversions, and a 90-yard drive to tie the game with under a minute left to play.

In overtime, the first ever in Super Bowl history, Brady immediately took the opening kickoff, and marched the Patriots 75-yards downfield for the game winning, walk-off touchdown on a pitch to James White.

Along the way, Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and one two-point conversion that tied the game with 57 seconds left.

Brady hit seven different receivers including running back James White, a Super Bowl record 14-times for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Joe Montana will always be remembered as “Joe Cool”, and in Super Bowl lore, as “Joe Perfect” for his flawless numbers and perfect record of 4-0 in the big game, but Brady finally one upped him on Sunday.

Playing in his 7th Super Bowl since becoming a starting QB in 2001, Brady led the Patriots to their 5th win in franchise history. When he entered the league in 2000, the 49ers and Cowboys each had 5 Super Bowl trophies, and now Brady ties them both.

Brady was at his finest when things looked the bleakest, down 28-3 in the third quarter and looking like the game could turn into a blowout at any minute, but this is Tom Brady. And Sunday’s win grew his stature not only into the unequivocal greatest QB ever, but also as one of the best professional athletes of all-time.