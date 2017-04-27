For most of the lead up to the 2017 NFL Draft, the top rated quarterback seemed to be Clemson’s Deshaun Watson, who threw the game winning touchdown pass in the National Title game with under 10 seconds to play.

But over the course of the last couple of weeks, as Draft Day has grown closer and closer, North Carolina’s Mitch Trubisky, who has all of just 13 starts, has all but overtaken Watson for the top spot.

It’s not even a question anymore, it’s Trubisky by a long shot.

The crazy thing now is, Trubisky just may end up being the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s draft, depending on what happens with Cleveland.

The most common scenario seemed to be the Browns taking Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, the top overall prospect in the Draft, and then nabbing up Trubisky at 12. However, the Jets and Bills stand as possible obstacles in Cleveland’s way, which leads to a couple of interesting possibilities for Trubisky.

One is that the Browns take Garrett 1st, then trade up with someone like Tennessee at 5, one spot ahead of the Jets, and get Trubisky. Of course, there’s no guarantees that a trade will happen, or that Buffalo or perhaps even the Jets would move up to 2, 3, or 4, to get Mitch.

A second scenario is that the Browns don’t take the risk at all, and just pickup Trubisky at 1, and then get the best available player at 12.

Other possible scenarios include:

49ers taking Trubisky at 2 (doubt it)

Jaguars giving up on Blake Bortles and taking Trubisky at 4 (doubt it)

The NY Jets taking Trubisky at 6 (doubt it)

Buffalo using their 10th pick on Trubisky (doubt it)

A dark horse team like the Chargers or Saints, who both pick ahead of Cleveland at 12, take Trubisky

All of these scenarios are interesting, and they all center around Mitch Trubisky, who despite just 13 career starts at North Carolina, has become the top passer in the 2017 QB class.