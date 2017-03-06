On Saturday night, Washington extended Jay Gruden for two more seasons, keeping the head coach around until the year 2020.

It’s a move that the Redskins hope will have a ripple effect on their quarterback, Kirk Cousins, who is also looking for an extension. They tried last season, and they’ll try extra hard this season to get one done, if not, Cousins is an unrestricted free agent in 2018, available to go anywhere he wants.

For the Redskins, uncertainty at the head coach undoubtedly created cause for concern when it came to their QB possibly signing a long term contract. This helps a little bit, but more importantly, it also allows for Washington to make a final decision on Cousins and the future of their franchise.

A long term deal is what the Redskins want, however if nothing works and he’s traded away, it opens the door to Coach Gruden getting the quarterback he wants to build his team around.

A trade with a team like the 49ers could allow for the Redskins to land one of the top passers in the upcoming NFL Draft, or a combination of an acquired pick from the 49ers could in turn be used to trade for A.J. McCarron from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of course, these are all just thoughts and rumors, but still, there’s no question the contract extension of Gruden sets into motion whatever chips are going to fall next. They may not know who is going to be under center this year or the next, but they know who is the head coach, and that’s a good start for Washington.