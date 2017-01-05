North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky hasn’t declared whether he will turn pro or not just yet, but if he does, he will be the first quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft.

About that, there is no doubt.

What is in doubt, at least for now, is whether Mitch is going pro. Two teams surely awaiting his decision are the top two teams in the draft, the Cleveland Browns, who hold the top spot, and the San Francisco 49ers, who select second.

For much of this season, talk over who was the top passer coming out of school hinged on Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer. However, as the season wore on, Trubisky seemed to trend upwards, and in reality, he’s pretty much solidified his spot as the top quarterback in the draft.

The decision seems easy from an outside perspective, there’s no debate, Trubisky needs to turn pro. Right now, he’s almost guaranteed to be at worst, the 2nd overall pick. Another season in school doesn’t help his draft status, although it may help his mental maturity in the game.

The risk however is great, and any injury or hiccup next season should he return to school, could cost him to drop not only several round down, but also a boat load of money.

As far as who would be in line to draft Trubisky should he turn pro, the best fit could be the 49ers, who will hire a new coach within the next several weeks. Although the Browns hold the first pick, Texas A&M defensive end Miles Garrett is just too good to pass up on.

He’s considered to be by many football fans and analysts, to be the best player in the draft, and there’s no argument here. Garrett is the best player in the draft, and Mitch Trubisky is the best QB in the draft, should he turn pro.

In the meantime, we await his decision…