JASON ISRINGHAUSEN

First Year on Ballot

PLAYING CAREER: New York Mets (1995–1997, 1999), Oakland Athletics (1999–2001), St. Louis Cardinals (2002–2008), Tampa Bay Rays (2009), New York Mets (2011) and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim (2012).

ACHIEVEMENTS: Career 51-55 record, 3.64 ERA and 830 strikeouts in 16 Major League seasons. Ranks 26th all-time with 300 saves. Led the league in 2004 with 47 saves while with the Cardinals. Two-time All Star selection (2000 and 2005).

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

How in the world is Jason Isringhausen on this ballot? Watered down !!! — Jimmy 2 Times (@JClutt1) December 18, 2017

It's nice to see there are 6 former #Mets players on the Hall of Fame ballot this year: Johan Santana, Jeff Kent, Jason Isringhausen, Billy Wagner, Livian Hernandez and Gary Sheffield. It's probably the most Mets players ever on the same ballot. #NYM — Edward Ayala (@E_AyalaJr) December 6, 2017

HOVG THOUGHTS: 15-20 years ago, 300 saves would get you into the Hall of Fame. Today…you’re going to need almost double that.