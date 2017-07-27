

Call it the modern day shot heard ‘round the world.

Following Brett Gardner’s walk off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night, it was Aaron Judge feeling the pain. Simply put, the New York Yankees slugger was on the receiving end of a batting helmet to the grill.

Aaron Judge breaks his tooth in the walk off celebration. pic.twitter.com/j6wHHZkFP8 — Justin Diamond (@justinddiamond) July 28, 2017

Ouch.