Aaron Judge Loses Tooth in Postgame Celebration
July 27, 2017

Call it the modern day shot heard ‘round the world.

Following Brett Gardner’s walk off home run against the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday night, it was Aaron Judge feeling the pain. Simply put, the New York Yankees slugger was on the receiving end of a batting helmet to the grill.

Ouch.

