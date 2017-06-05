

Adam Jones is a huge WWE fan, so it’s not surprising that the Baltimore Orioles All-Star showed up at Extreme Rules Sunday night.

No one would’ve guessed that he’d show up to Royal Farms Arena cosplaying as Virgil, right?

But he did.

Jones wasn’t alone though. The rest of his crew were also dressed up as former WWE superstars.

Adam Jones aka @TheRealVirgil and company absolutely killing it at the @WWE pay per view Extreme Rules in Baltimore tonight #Orioles pic.twitter.com/vk80o7OrcY — El Dutch Snyds (@eldutchsnyds) June 5, 2017

This isn’t the first time Jones and his buddies appeared on WWE TV.

Two years ago, the Orioles outfielder (decked out in his finest Ron Simmons gear and championship belt) was seated ringside at WWE Payback when he became part of the storyline. The then-WWE tag team champions The New Day called out Baltimore for not having won a World Series since 1983.

For Jones…you knew it was just the icing on the cake. You see, earlier in the day, Jones was joined by Seth Rollins prior to him throwing out the first pitch.