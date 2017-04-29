

Heading into the season, much was made about Albert Pujols chasing down immortality as he looks to become just the fourth player in history with 3000 hits and 600 home runs.

But, quietly, the Los Angeles Angels slugger set a record Friday night.

With a three-run home run in the eighth, the Dominican-born Pujols passed Rafael Palmeiro for the most RBI (1838) in Major League history by a player born outside the United States. It took Palmeiro 2831 games to get his 1835 RBI…Pujols now has 1838 in 2450 games.

Not too shabby.