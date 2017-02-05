

There are a number of reasons people watch the SuperBowl…the game, the commercials and, for some reason, the celebrities on the red carpet.

Yes, there is such a thing.

Some of the stars expected at Sunday’s big game include Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal.

Not to be left out…Alex Rodriguez.

Alex Rodriguez is in the house. pic.twitter.com/hgtJusehoA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2017

Now before you think A-Rod is there just as a fan, don’t forget…the recently retired slugger is actually a FOX employee. For the past couple of seasons, the three-time American League MVP served as a postseason analyst.