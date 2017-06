Most people spend their day off mowing the lawn, going to the grocery store or, let’s face it…doing both.

But not Anthony Rizzo.

The Chicago Cubs first baseman, fresh off receiving his own World Series ring, decided Thursday was the perfect day to hand out a ring of his own.

Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍 pic.twitter.com/93YPymdoJU — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) June 2, 2017

And in case you were wondering, yes…Rizzo popped the question to his future leading lady, Emily Vakos on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan.