

During the Chicago Cubs annual fan convention in January, a young fan had his autographed Kyle Schwarber baseball stolen out of his parent’s car.

Upon hearing about this, the slugger replaced the ball (and then some) and invited the kid and his family to be his guest at a charity event.

Pretty cool, right?

Welp…Schwarber’s teammate Anthony Rizzo just upped the stakes.

Friday, a suburban Chicago boy was (allegedly) beaten by a classmate and put into a medically-induced coma. Sunday, 12-year-old Henry Sembdner was alert and was greeted by the following tweet from his favorite team’s All-Star firstbaseman.

Heard you are a big @Cubs fan Henry. When you are better I have a couple tickets and BP passes waiting for you at Wrigley. #StayStrong https://t.co/VYDFPE9rY0 — Anthony Rizzo (@ARizzo44) February 7, 2017

Arrrrgh, these Cubs…thy’re making it harder and harder to dislike them!