During the Chicago Cubs annual fan convention in January, a young fan had his autographed Kyle Schwarber baseball stolen out of his parent’s car.
Upon hearing about this, the slugger replaced the ball (and then some) and invited the kid and his family to be his guest at a charity event.
Pretty cool, right?
Welp…Schwarber’s teammate Anthony Rizzo just upped the stakes.
Friday, a suburban Chicago boy was (allegedly) beaten by a classmate and put into a medically-induced coma. Sunday, 12-year-old Henry Sembdner was alert and was greeted by the following tweet from his favorite team’s All-Star firstbaseman.
Arrrrgh, these Cubs…thy’re making it harder and harder to dislike them!