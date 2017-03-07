

I’m pretty sure the world isn’t ready for this pairing, but, if “sources” are correct…Alex Rodriguez is dating Jennifer Lopez.

“Our source tells us A-Rod and J-Lo are indeed a romantic item,” says the website Terez Owens. “The source tells us the two are set to spend a romantic weekend in the Bahamas together. Our source spoke with the couple that’s going to the Bahamas with them and confirmed it. I think we’ll still have to wait until there’s photographic evidence on this one.”

If this rumor ends up being true, what do we call the pair? Better question…do we even care?!?