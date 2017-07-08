

“Battle of the Network Stars” is back on ABC this summer and doing its best to showcase television stars succeeding at embarrassing themselves while trying their hand at sports.

On the flipside, “Celebrity Family Feud” is bringing in some MLB stars (and Kevin Millar) to take on some greats from the NBA in guessing what 100 people surveyed might have said.

Rounding out the MLB side is Millar’s former teammate Pedro Martinez, Prince Fielder, Ozzie Smith and Harold Reynolds. Suiting up for the NBA ballers…Gary Payton, Horace Grant, Muggsy Bogues, James Worthy and Robert Horry.

Suffice it to say…it would appear hilarity ensued. “Celebrity Family Feud” airs Sunday night at 8|7c on ABC.