

It was the best thing that never happened.

Shortly after some of the Chicago Cubs visited The White House (again) on Wednesday, Twitter exploded thinking Albert Almora pulled an “Old Hoss” Radbourn and sneakily flipped the bird while posing with Donald Trump.

Here is Albert Almora smirking with his middle finger out next to Donald Trump https://t.co/QZSjv7mttr pic.twitter.com/VggRFApFLZ — The Comeback MLB (@thecomebackmlb) June 28, 2017

Turns out, the whole bird flip was, well…fake news.

As you can clearly see, that’s two fingers, kids…not one.

“Guys were giving me a hard time about it, but I pointed out the second finger. We’re all good,” Almora said. “I’m getting ready to take a picture and I’m posing there. But you guys know that I would never do that to the president of the United States.”

But the best part of the Cubs visiting 45 is this.

Absent from the 2016 World Series Champions’ visit to the Oval Office was everyone’s should-be new favorite player…Carl Edwards Jr.

And here’s why.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the reliever opted to go sightseeing instead of hitting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

“I’m trying to go see like the dinosaur museums,” Edwards said.

Smooth.