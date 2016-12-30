After Scott Darling unveiled his Chicago Cubs-inspired goalie mask for the Blackhawks game against the St. Louis Blues in this year’s Winter Classic, you just knew there would be a response, right?

Voila.

That’s the gear Blues netminder Carter Hutton is going to be wearing January 2 when Busch Stadium plays host to its first hockey game.

“I thought I would do something that’s a tribute to the Cardinals,” Hutton said. “Especially since we’re playing at Busch Stadium and having an outdoor game there, it makes sense.”

Included on Hutton’s mask are the images of several of the team’s greats…Stan Musial, Lou Brock, Bob Gibson, Dizzy Dean, Red Schoendienst, Yadier Molina and Ozzie Smith. Across the back of the helmet (and possibly the biggest poke in the eye to Cubs fans)…the dates of the Cards’ eleven World Series championships.

Naturally, Darling’s only immortalizes last year’s victory.