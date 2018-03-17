

Braden Halladay was just nine when his dad Roy threw a perfect game against the then-Florida Marlins in 2010.

Saturday, the 17-year-old high school junior was perfect against his late-father’s old team, the Toronto Blue Jays.

The younger Halladay, a member of the Canadian Junior National Team, entered the game in the eighth to a standing ovation and, to the delight of everyone…shut them down.

Just watched Braden Halladay get the #BlueJays in order. And I thought there was no crying in baseball. — Jamie Campbell (@SNETCampbell) March 17, 2018

Braden Halladay just pitched a perfect bot8, getting Bo Bichette to ground to short to end it. And I have something in my eye. #Bluejays #Jays — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) March 17, 2018

Braden Halladay just got a collective "great job, buddy" from his approximately 2 million Canadian adopted parents. #BlueJays — Wade (@Every5thDay) March 17, 2018

My dawg @BradenHalladay is nasty too. Exciting to see the young wave of future stars! 💥💥💥 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) March 17, 2018

Braden Halladay was, by far, not the only player on the field with big league connections. Suiting up for the Blue Jays…the sons of former Major Leaguers Craig Biggio, Roger Clemens, Vladimir Guerrero, Dante Bichette and Dwight Smith. And if that isn’t enough, Mark Grudzielanek’s nephew served as Toronto’s designated hitter.