

Oops.

Wednesday morning, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his Lancaster, Massachusetts prison cell.

Later that day, Manitoba newspaper, The Brandon Sun, killed off onetime St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets first baseman Keith Hernandez instead.

Oops. Proofread folks, take the extra two minutes pic.twitter.com/7dIs7iGPrE — Mike Harris (@SIcomMike) April 20, 2017

For the record, the body of the story is correct…it was copy and pasted directly from The Associated Press. How the headline writer confused Aaron Hernandez for the 1979 National League MVP is anyone’s guess.

(h/t Deadspin)