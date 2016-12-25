You’re likely going to see a lot of pictures of a lot of different athletes donning Christmas apparel cross your social media feeds, but don’t worry…Bret Saberhagen has already won the informal competition.

Sunday, the former Kansas City Royals star posted a picture of himself (looking every bit David S. Pumpkins: Christmas Edition) and his family, and, yeah, that’s son Drew in a “Bret it Snow” Christmas sweatshirt.

The gem of a sweatshirt is the brainchild of the folks from Fresh Brewed Tees…the same company that brought us last year’s spectacular Jose Bautista bat flip sweatshirt.

Naturally, the “Bret it Snow” shirts are sold out, but, hey…there’s always 2017!