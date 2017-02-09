

One of the last times we saw Brian Wilson, he was in Las Vegas hanging out at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino alongside Sin City’s longest running headliners, magicians Penn and Teller.

Now, after not pitching in the Majors the past two seasons, dude is back…and he’s throwing a knuckleball.

“That right there, was an MVP-Cy Young knuckleball. You can write that down, too. No joke,” Wilson said following a recent bullpen session. “I can already see myself out there…throwing up some waffles.”

At first, the idea of a comeback might be a surprise, but, no. Turns out, the righty taught himself the pitch 22 years ago…as a 12-year-old.

More surprising is that the former San Francisco Giants All-Star is without his once-trademark beard.

“I always said that once my career was over I was coming back as a knuckleballer,” Wilson continued. “I’m good with it. Man, I get to play a game. It’s going to be pretty fun.”