

Bryce Harper might be newly married, but he’s spending Spring Training with Lucille…and not his new bride Kayla.

Allow me to explain.

First, Lucille is not some sidepiece. She’s also not some new personal assistant sent to Florida by the Washington Nationals All-Star’s agent Scott Boras.

Lucille is a baseball bat. Wrapped in barbed wire.

Bryce Harper has a bat wrapped in barbed wire, because why not? pic.twitter.com/DRBhhg02h3 — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) February 19, 2017

But why is Harper swinging a bat wrapped in barbed wire? Because it looks cool? Nope. Dude apparently likes the weight of it.

Oh…and there’s this.

You see, during the sixth’s season of “The Walking Dead”, we were all introduced to Negan and his weapon of choice…a bat wrapped in, you guessed it, barbed wire. And, suffice to say, it’s likely the 2015 National League MVP is a fan.

Get this, Harper isn’t alone in his fandom. Turns out, Detroit Tigers outfielder J.D. Martinez is also a fan of the AMC drama.