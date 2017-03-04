

For years, Joe Maddon has been leading his teams both on and off the field. He did it in Tampa Bay while managing the Rays…and he’s still doing it in Chicago.

Saturday, prior to his Cubs taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers, the skipper had his head shaved for charity. This is the third year Maddon’s “Respect Bald’ event has been held in Mesa. And not surprisingly, a majority of the team was on board.

Some even raised a good chunk of money in the process.

Cubs prospect Taylor Davis hasn’t had his locks shorn in four years. Combined, he and teammate Pierce Johnson raised more than $50,000 for the cause.

Pierce Johnson. Taylor Davis. Teammates buying their baldness for $50,000+ pic.twitter.com/EbwLxrAYwB — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 4, 2017

“It’ll definitely be a big change, but it’s worth it,” Davis said Friday. “What better cause to support than for the kids? I think everybody’s role in life should be to have a purpose for somebody else, you know? Hopefully, this will raise awareness for something.”

The after look for Taylor Davis: pic.twitter.com/pRgVGT7DdA — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) March 4, 2017

The catcher wasn’t alone.