

Even though Spring Training is in full swing…it’s still basketball season to some.

And that includes Chris Sale.

Okay…maybe not.

The newly acquired Boston Red Sox hurler hit the gym at his alma mater to help Florida Gulf Coast University live up to its “Dunk City” moniker.

Sometimes @FGCU_Baseball product and @RedSox ace Chris Sale just wants to help #DunkCity live up to its nickname ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Cred: @tessamort pic.twitter.com/00C4UL9CZi — FGCU Men's Hoops (@FGCU_MBB) February 24, 2017

As cool as it might be to see Sale throw one down (in a polo shirt and lowtop sneakers no less), remember…dude is six-foot-six. That said, regardless how tall Sale is, he’s got nothing on fellow pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Pittsburgh Pirates.