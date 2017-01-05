Mention the name Chuck Finley to any baseball fan and their first thought is, likely, one of two things…his 200 career wins spread out over 17 big league seasons or, naturally, dude’s rocky (at best) relationship with actress Tawny Kitean.

One thought that probably won’t cross your mind…“voracious reader”. And, no, that has nothing to do with the lefty’s actual reading habits because, honestly, who could even know such a thing?

It has everything to do with this.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the Los Angeles Angels winningest pitcher checked out 2361 books from the East Lake County Library in Sorrento, Florida, over a nine-month stretch this past year.

Well. Almost.

Get this.

Library rules dictate that books that don’t get checked out for a long period of time, get are taken off the shelves. The tomes then have to be re-purchased should any future requests arise. To avoid that potential cost, the library’s branch supervisor and an assistant routinely checked out (and, subsequently, checked back in) dozens of books at a time.

But here’s the thing…apparently this practice is something that is done at other libraries as well. Who knew?

No word if Sorrento’s fictional “Chuck Finley” was actually named after baseball’s Chuck Finley or “Chuck Finley” from the TV show “Burn Notice”. Either way, my guess is you’ve now got “Here I Go Again” by Whitesnake going through your head.

You’re welcome.