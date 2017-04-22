

There really hasn’t been a rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds since forever, but that didn’t stop last year’s National League cellar dwellars from taking it upon themselves to poke the (baby) bear that is the World Series champions.

During Friday night’s game, the Reds took some shots at anyone who dared to show up at Great American Ball Park donning the colors of the Lovable Losers and, as you might have guessed, no one was safe.

Thankfully for the Reds, there were enough Cubs fans in attendance to choose from and, all in all, they seemed to take everything in stride.

On the flip side…fans of the reigning World Champs probably outnumbered the Cincinnati faithful.

(h/t @Griffa11)