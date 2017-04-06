

It’s 1967 2017…can we please get rid of Chief Wahoo?

Turns out, yes. And we might be closer to seeing the red-faced, smiling logo eliminated from Major League Baseball landscape sooner than previously hoped. You see, shortly after the Winter Meetings, commissioner Rob Manfred met with Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan about getting rid of the toothy stereotype.

That’s good right?

Now there’s this.

Banner photo on @indians twitter page shows Wahoo scrubbed from Lindor's sleeve. Wahoo patch is there in orig photo. (h/t @reidling1986). pic.twitter.com/Mm77PHvsAv — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) April 5, 2017

Let’s break down what we’re looking at here.

The first picture Paul Lukas from Uni Watch tweeted out was from the Tribe’s Twitter page.

The second was a Getty Images photo from last fall’s World Series.

Same picture? Not exactly. Taken a split-second apart? Absolutely.

But do you notice anything else? Wahoo’s toothy grin is missing from Francisco Lindor’s left shoulder. Crazy, right?

So, what are looking at here? Did the Indians intentionally scrub You Know Who’s mug from their uniforms? It sure would appear that way.

Not so fast.

Hours after Lukas’ tweet…Chief Wahoo was back.

Did the Indians catch wind of the discussion that was brewing online in the Twittersphere…or was this all just another in a long line of, as one fan put it – “fake news” – and we all were duped?

What do you think?