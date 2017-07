After a less than stellar season, Coco Crisp found himself out of work heading into 2017…but on the eve of the All-Star Game, it was announced that the 15-year veteran had a new gig.

As the Shadow Hills High School head baseball coach.

#Breaking: Former MLB player Coco Crisp confirmed as the new Shadow Hills High School baseball coach for the 2017-18 season. pic.twitter.com/EFTCuN2KrI — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) July 11, 2017

Crisp, a career .265 hitter, brings to the Knights a pretty solid resume and a 2007 World Series championship ring from his three-year stint with the Boston Red Sox. He inherits a team that went 17-7.