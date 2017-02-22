From his long, stringy hair to his dirty beard, Colby Rasmus has, of late, been the physical embodiment of not giving a rat’s ass.
Seriously, if dude were to rip off his jersey to reveal he had a tattoo across his back of Calvin peeing on anything (everything?)…would anyone be surprised? Probably not.
YOLO, right?
That said, that Mose Schrute-inspired beard he trotted out to the Tampa Bay Rays picture day shouldn’t have shocked anyone…but it was still pretty unsettling.
But then…this.
Yeah, that’s a freshly clean-shaven Rasmus chilling out in the Rays clubhouse before Wednesday’s workouts. Seriously, the only facial hair on the eight-year veteran is the mustache on his shirt.
Somewhere, there’s a kid looking to change up his Halloween costume.