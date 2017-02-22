

From his long, stringy hair to his dirty beard, Colby Rasmus has, of late, been the physical embodiment of not giving a rat’s ass.

Seriously, if dude were to rip off his jersey to reveal he had a tattoo across his back of Calvin peeing on anything (everything?)…would anyone be surprised? Probably not.

YOLO, right?

That said, that Mose Schrute-inspired beard he trotted out to the Tampa Bay Rays picture day shouldn’t have shocked anyone…but it was still pretty unsettling.

But then…this.

For all interested parties: pic.twitter.com/K0mGz9hOEQ — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) February 22, 2017

Yeah, that’s a freshly clean-shaven Rasmus chilling out in the Rays clubhouse before Wednesday’s workouts. Seriously, the only facial hair on the eight-year veteran is the mustache on his shirt.

Somewhere, there’s a kid looking to change up his Halloween costume.