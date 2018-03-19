

Just in case you ever wondered what would happen if a pornstar crossed paths with more than a dozen college baseball players…wonder no more.

Thursday, the UNLV baseball team ran into Richelle Ryan and, well, in what is possibly the most Las Vegas thing the Rebels could do…they posed for a picture with pornstar.

I was ready for the team gangbang 😻💦 Go @unlvbaseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/8cJ04tRkhR — RICHELLE RYAN (@RICHELLERYAN) March 15, 2018

“They asked for the photo,” Ryan said on Twitter. All those kids knew who I was.”

Boys will be boys, right?

Coincidentally, UNLV is off to its best start in team history.

Oh, and a word to the wise…don’t read the comments or check out the rest of Ryan’s Twitter account. It is definitely not safe for work.