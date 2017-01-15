BILLY WAGNER

Second Year on Ballot (10.5% last year)

PLAYING CAREER: Houston Astros (1995–2003), Philadelphia Phillies (2004–2005), New York Mets (2006–2009), Boston Red Sox (2009) and Atlanta Braves (2010)

ACHIEVEMENTS: 422 career saves…good for sixth all-time and second most among all left-handed pitchers. Sixth all-time in games finished. Seven-time All-Star (1999, 2001, 2003, 2005, 2007-2008 and 2010). 1999 National League Rolaids Relief Man of the Year. Pitched a combined no-hitter on June 11, 2003. 2012 inductee into the Virginia Hall of Fame.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ON TWITTER:

Lee Smith, Trevor Hoffman, and billy Wagner all deserve bids for the hall of fame — Dknight (@Gamechanga2) January 13, 2017

No reason Billy Wagner shouldn't be in the Hall of Fame — Tenz🤙🏼 (@YungNigma) January 4, 2017

Can you really argue that Trevor Hoffman is a hall of famer but Billy Wagner isn't? Hoffman has more saves, but Wagner's numbers are better. — Andrew Gleinser (@BossGleinser) December 31, 2016

HOVG THOUGHTS: If not for Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman overshadowing him his entire career…are we talking about Billy Wagner as a Hall of Famer? Think about it. Had he played as long either guy (or Lee Smith or John Franco, for that matter), avoided those nagging injuries and not be stuck in Houston for seemingly forever…it’s probable Wagner could be the next closer in Cooperstown. But that’s baseball, folks…and it’s likely Wagner won’t ever get in even though he’s destined to stay on the ballot all ten years he’s eligible.